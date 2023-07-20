1
Menu
Business

LIVESTREAMED: 2023 NPMC and Project Management Excellence Awards

Video Archive
Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: NPMC & PMEA

The 2023 National Project Management Conference and Project Management Excellence Awards is the largest gathering of Project Management Professionals, Practitioners, and Changemakers in Ghana!

The theme for this year is “Driving Organisational Performance and Agility with Project Management.”

The 2-in-1 event is taking place from Thursday, 20th - Friday 21st July, 2023.

The venue is the Royal SENCHI Hotel and Resort

The serenity of a riverfront and greenery environment; the high-quality speakers and topics; the networking opportunities; the coveted awards night and all that comes with it are intended to empower delegates to make ideas a reality.



Source: NPMC & PMEA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP aspirants halt campaign, troop to Accra for 'make or break' meeting - Report
Dr Apraku jabs Bawumia
Otumfuo Ahenenananomhene slams NPP
See initial footage of Black Sherif being led out of airport after 'arrest'
Bawumia boys attack UTV journalist for questioning his credibility
If you don’t attack Kennedy Agyapong, he won’t hit back – Brother mounts defense
How Tsatsu Tsikata grilled first state witness in Gyakye Quayson trial
Court of Appeal unanimously dismisses Quayson's stay of proceedings application
Supreme Court dismisses application to block passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin