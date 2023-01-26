LIVESTREAMED: Dr. Bawumia delivers keynote address at Africa Prosperity Dialogues

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

African leaders from government, business, and civil societies have convened in Accra-Ghana on January 26, 2023 to dialogue on unleashing Africa’s prosperity through Continental Trade.

They are meeting under the maiden Africa Prosperity Dialogues is also dubbed the 'Kwahu Summit'.



It is expected that captains of industry, entrepreneurs, economists, bankers and other business leaders in Africa will hold discussions on measures aimed at creating partnerships, jobs and wealth under African Continental Free Trade Area.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will deliver the keynote address at the summit.






