LIVESTREAMED: Finance Ministry’s update on Agyapa Royalties transaction

The Ministry of Finance has today held a press briefing on the controversial Agyapa Royalty transaction.
Despite critics speaking against the deal that it poses a huge financial debt on the country, Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said there is nothing untoward about the Agyapa Minerals Royalties transaction.
According to him, the deal raises no debt financing for Ghana and bears no loan interest expenses explaining that Ghana has a majority stake in future royalties.
https://www.facebook.com/moi.gov.gh/videos/4300324693374074/
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
