LIVESTREAMED: First Sky Group outlines activities for 20th anniversary celebrations

First Sky Group celebrates 20th anniversary

Source: First Sky Group

The First Sky Group has outlined programmes and activities to mark its 20th Anniversary and Thanksgiving to God for his goodness over the years with the biggest corporate worship event for the year at the Forecourt of the State House on Saturday January 7, 2023.

The worship event dubbed ‘First Sky Group Stands in Worship’, and open to the General Public, is part of week-long activities of celebration on the theme, “The Lord Has Done Great Things for Us and We Are Glad (Psalm 126:3)”.



An Inter-Subsidiary Sports Gala on January 5, 2023 at the El-Wak Stadium with a ceremonial match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kpando Hearts of Lions will kick start the series of activities to be climaxed with a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).



Speaking to the media on this year’s anniversary, Vice Chair, 20th Anniversary Planning Committee, First Sky Group, Oliver Acquah – Techie said as part of the events, there will be an All-Night Service for the Group on January 6th at the Dome – AICC from 9pm and a Night of Total Praise and Worship dubbed ‘First Sky Group Stands in Worship’ at the Forecourt of the State House on Saturday January 7th from 6pm, before the anniversary climax on the Sunday the January 8, 2023.



“On the Night of Total Praise, we have guest artistes including Mercy Chinwo, Joe Mettle, Esther Piesie and Frank Guildford supported by the North Accra Diocesan Choral Group among others to worship and celebrate with us.” Mr. Acquah – Techie disclosed.

He urged all partners, friends and stakeholders of various subsidiaries of the First Sky Group to join in the series of activities for the 20th Anniversary to celebrate God’s goodness with the company.



The First Sky Group is a wholly owned Ghanaian holding entity, comprising subsidiaries with interests in hospitality, construction, insurance, banking, commodities and energy. The Group has a combined workforce of more than Five Thousand (5000) staff stationed across the country. The events will be hosted by the Executive Chairman of First Sky Group. Mr. Eric Seddy Kutortse.



