LIVESTREAMED: IMF, Finance Ministry hold AI summit in Accra

Dr. Mohamed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance and IMF MD, Kristalina Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund and the Ministry of Finance is holding the maiden Artificial Intelligence (AI) summit in Accra on Monday March 18, 2024.

The summit which is themed; "AI as a Catalyst to Transform Economies in Sub-Saharan Africa" will delve into challenges and opportunities AI poses for developing countries such as Ghana.



A recent IMF report, on the impact of AI on labor markets, indicates that about 40% of jobs in emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs) will be impacted by AI while 26 percent of jobs in low-income countries are likely to be impacted by AI.



Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam and IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva will participate in the summit.

Other participants include, Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, President of Ashesi University, Patrick Awuah and Jason Hickey, Head of Google Research, Accra.



Watch the stream below



