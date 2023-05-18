5
Menu
Business

LIVESTREAMED: IMF joint press conference on Ghana's $3 billion bailout request

Video Archive
Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund will hold a press conference on Thursday, May 18 at 10.30am [14:30 GMT] at Washington D.C time to brief journalists on the outcomes of Ghana's $3 billion bailout request.

On May 17, 2023, the IMF Board approved the request which falls under an Extended Credit Facility and will see an immediate disbursement of the first tranche consisting of $600 million.

Key persons to partake in the press briefing is the IMF Mission Chief for Ghana, Stephane Roudet, Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison and Tatiana Mossot, Senior Communications Officer with the IMF.

The press briefing will be held via Zoom but will be televised on most channels in Ghana at 14:30 GMT, according to a circular issued by Ghana’s Ministry of Finance on May 16, 2023.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media
Otumfuo asks British Museum to return gold items in their possession
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute