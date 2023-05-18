LIVESTREAMED: IMF joint press conference on Ghana's $3 billion bailout request

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund will hold a press conference on Thursday, May 18 at 10.30am [14:30 GMT] at Washington D.C time to brief journalists on the outcomes of Ghana's $3 billion bailout request.

On May 17, 2023, the IMF Board approved the request which falls under an Extended Credit Facility and will see an immediate disbursement of the first tranche consisting of $600 million.



Key persons to partake in the press briefing is the IMF Mission Chief for Ghana, Stephane Roudet, Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison and Tatiana Mossot, Senior Communications Officer with the IMF.



The press briefing will be held via Zoom but will be televised on most channels in Ghana at 14:30 GMT, according to a circular issued by Ghana’s Ministry of Finance on May 16, 2023.









