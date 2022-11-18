41
Menu
Business

LIVESTREAMED: Ken Ofori-Atta appears before ad-hoc committee

Ken Ofori Atta Finance Minister Agyapa Royalties Presser Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, will appear before the eight-member ad-hoc committee of Parliament probing a censure motion against him today, November 18, 2022.

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Ofori-Atta's lawyer, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, requested that the committee give his client 48 hours to analyze the reports from its first meeting.

The censure motion was filed by the minority in Parliament against Ken Ofori-Atta.

They made seven allegations against the minister, including frivolous spending, conflict of interest, financial recklessness leading to the free fall of the Ghana cedi, and gross mismanagement of the economy.

An eight-member ad hoc committee from both sides of the house was set up on November 10 by the Speaker of Parliament to probe the motion.

On Tuesday, November 18, 2022, when the first sitting was held, the minority was represented by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, and, Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, proponents of the motion.

Watch the live streaming below:









Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: