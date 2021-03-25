LIVESTREAMED: Ken Ofori-Atta faces Parliament’s Appointments Committee

The President's nominee for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is currently before the Appointments Committee of Parliament for his ministerial vetting.

The development comes after Mr Ofori-Atta had to reschedule his vetting over health complications as a result of testing positive for coronavirus in December 2020.



Ken Ofori-Atta returned to Ghana on Saturday, March 20 after seeking further medical attention in the United States of America.



Ken Ofori-Atta is said to have spent about thirty days at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, USA, where he received specialized treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.

Due to his absence, the president appointed Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to present government's 2021 Budget and Economic Policy statement before Parliament on March 12, 2021.



