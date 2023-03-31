LIVESTREAMED: Parliament to vote on 3 revenue bills

Members of parliament will be seeking to pass key legislation before the House goes on recess today, Friday March 31, 2023.

Key among them are three revenue bills currently before parliament for consideration. They include; Income Tax Amendment Bill; Excise Duty Amendment Bill, and Growth and Sustainability Amendment Bill.



The government is seeking to pass these bills to generate approximately GH¢4 billion annually to supplement domestic revenue in an economy that is currently ravaged by serious challenges.



Government is set to miss a March ending timeline for a Board approval by the International Monetary Fund for a $3 billion facility.



Meanwhile, the minority in parliament has vowed to kick against the passage of the three critical revenue bills which is key in Ghana's quest to reach an Executive Board Level approval for an IMF bailout.

