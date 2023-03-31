3
Menu
Business

LIVESTREAMED: Parliament to vote on 3 revenue bills

Video Archive
Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of parliament will be seeking to pass key legislation before the House goes on recess today, Friday March 31, 2023.

Key among them are three revenue bills currently before parliament for consideration. They include; Income Tax Amendment Bill; Excise Duty Amendment Bill, and Growth and Sustainability Amendment Bill.

The government is seeking to pass these bills to generate approximately GH¢4 billion annually to supplement domestic revenue in an economy that is currently ravaged by serious challenges.

Government is set to miss a March ending timeline for a Board approval by the International Monetary Fund for a $3 billion facility.

Meanwhile, the minority in parliament has vowed to kick against the passage of the three critical revenue bills which is key in Ghana's quest to reach an Executive Board Level approval for an IMF bailout.

Watch the video below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha