LIVESTREAMED: Parliament vets Trade Minister-designate K.T Hammond

K.T Hammond has been nominated as Minister of Trade

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has commenced the vetting of ministers and deputy minister-nominees recently announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The development comes after the Minister of Trade, Alan Kyerematen and Agriculture Minister, Owusu Afriyie Akoto resigned from their position to pursue their presidential ambitions ahead of the 2024 elections.



The president subsequently nominated Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond as the Minister-designate for Trade and Industry and the MP for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah to serve as the deputy.



MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also nominated as the Minister for Food and Agriculture while Stephen Asamoah Boateng was nominated to the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry as minister.

Watch the stream of the vetting below:



