LIVESTREAMED: President Akufo-Addo hands over AfCFTA Secretariat building

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has this morning, commissioned and handed over the secretariat for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to the African Union Commission.
This follows Ghana winning the bid in July 2019 to host the Secretariat of the AfCFTA.
As part of the obligations and commitments in the Host Country Agreement, the country is required to provide a fully-furnished office complex as the secretariat headquarters and an official residence for the Secretary-General.
