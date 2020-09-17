Business News

LIVESTREAMED: Virtual SDGs Investment Fair 2020

In July 2019, Ghana, together with other countries, presented its Voluntary National Review to showcase the state of implementation of the SDGs to the world at the High-Level Political Forum.

The reports presented by the countries showed that progress had been made in implementing the SDGs. Ghana’s case was heralded as among the best.



In less than a year, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world and has gravely impacted the socio-economic development of most countries.



From reversing progress on good health (SDG 3), its negative impact on 1.25 billion students (SDG 4) and the global impact on 1.6 billion workers in the informal economy (SDG 8), the pandemic is affecting vulnerable societies the most.



Businesses and Enterprises have been brought to a halt as a result of logistical challenges, reduced opportunities to engage with investors and customers, a drop in demand for products and services, all culminating in a contraction of 5.2% and resulting in projected negative growth of 4.9%.



Objectives



The 2020 Virtual Accra SDGs Investment Fair intends:

To provide a platform to explore new opportunities within the new normal.



Identify innovative ways to access financial resources during the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery.



Share experiences relating to individual and corporate adaptability in the wake of Covid-19 and rebuilding momentum for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.



