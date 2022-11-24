0
Menu
Business

LIVESTREAMING: 2022 MTN Heroes of Change

Video Archive
Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MTN Heroes of Change was launched in July 2013 with the aim of identifying and recognizing selfless people who continue to sacrifice their time and resources to improve their communities and brighten lives.

The selection of winners’ projects is done by an independent panel of judges composed of Rev. Albert Ocran (Motivational Speaker), Dr. Doris Dartey (Communications Consultant), Mr. Mohammed Awal (Publisher) and Mr. Sidney Casely-Hayford (Economist).

MTN Heroes of Change has won several awards.

The project was recently adjudged 2016 IPR Best Community Relations Programme of the Year and was also awarded CSR Program of the Year 2015 by the Head of State Awards (HoSA) Scheme.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar