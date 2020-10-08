LIVESTREAMING: 29th MTN Business World Executive Breakfast Meeting

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN is hosting the 29th edition of MTN Business World Executive Breakfast Meeting on October 8, 2020, under the theme, ‘The Changing Face of Retail in Ghana: Scaling Successfully With Innovation And E-commerce’.

Speakers to join the discussion are Kosi Antwiwaa Yankey- Executive Director, National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), Emi-beth Aku Quantson, CEO of Kawa Moka Coffee, Alex Bram, CEO of Hubtel, Gwen Gyimah Addo- CEO The Hair Senta/Business Strategist and Violet Amoabeng- CEO of Skin Gourmet Ltd.



All business owners as well as persons who are looking for opportunities to optimize innovation for business growth are encouraged to be a part of the 29th Edition of The MTN Business World Executive Breakfast Meeting which streams live on this page and MTN Ghana’s pages on Facebook and YouTube from 10:00am October 8.

