LIVESTREAMING: GIPC holds 20th edition of Club 100 awards

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is honoring the top 100 businesses in Ghana that have performed tremendously this year at the 20th edition of the prestigious Ghana Club 100 Awards.

Themed "Accelerating Economic Growth: Amplifying Ghana's Global Market Footprint through AFCFTA," this year's event aims to provide a significant platform for promoting investment, trade, and knowledge exchange.



Speaking at the launch, Yofi Grant, the CEO of the GIPC, expressed excitement about the grand event, marking 20 years of the Ghana Club 100 awards. He said, “This collaboration will amplify the Ghana and Africa story to a broader audience of potential investors from around the world. The event will not only showcase top companies in Ghana but also celebrate their achievements."



He assured that “the event will continually help in promoting Ghana’s corporate capacity through creative media vehicles and activities while securing government support to improve the corporate sector’s international competitiveness”.



Similar to previous years, the 20th Edition of the GC100 will feature executive networking sessions, followed by the main awards ceremony, and capped off with exciting post-event celebrations.

The event is currently happening at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.



Watch the live streaming below



