LIVESTREAMING: Galaxy Unpacked August 2020

Samsung today is launching it's new Galaxy Note 20 series dubbed the 'Galaxy Unpacked 2020'.

The launch is taking place inside the Samsung Digital City in Suwon, South Korea.



In addition, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is also expected to launch some more products including Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Z Fold 2.



This time along Samsung will host the Galaxy Unpacked via a pre-recorded video, instead of a physical event due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Watch the video below:





