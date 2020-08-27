LIVESTREAMING: Launch of the Ghana Business Regulatory Reforms Portal

Business News Thu, 27 Aug 2020
The Ministry of Trade and Industry will this morning launch the Ghana Business Regulatory Reforms Portal.
The portal will serve as an interactive one to enable policy makers easily consult businesses and individuals in a transparent and timely way, and at considerable cost savings.
Inputs from this portal will feed into Regulatory Impact Analysis and significantly improve the evidence basis for Inter-Ministerial consultations and Ministerial decision-making.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
