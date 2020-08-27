Business News

LIVESTREAMING: Launch of the Ghana Business Regulatory Reforms Portal

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen

The Ministry of Trade and Industry will this morning launch the Ghana Business Regulatory Reforms Portal.

The portal will serve as an interactive one to enable policy makers easily consult businesses and individuals in a transparent and timely way, and at considerable cost savings.



Inputs from this portal will feed into Regulatory Impact Analysis and significantly improve the evidence basis for Inter-Ministerial consultations and Ministerial decision-making.

Join the feed below:





