0
Menu
Business

LIVESTREAMING: MIG Business Forum 2023

Video Archive
Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Maxwell Investment Group (MIG) has collaborated with the Zongo and Inner Cities Development Secretariat to organise the maiden edition of the MIG Business Forum.

The theme for the event is "Avenues To Manoeveure During an Economic Turndown."

The event aims to engage key players cutting across various sectors and the general populace in a solution-oriented, people-centred forum.

Some keynote speakers include Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal; National Youth Organiser, Salam Mohammed Mustafa; Board Chairman Zongo Development Fund, Lawyer Seidu Nasigri, among others

Watch the live stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks
Ex-CJ Sophia Akuffo speaks on serving all presidents under Fourth Republic
Ken Agyapong's defamation bouts with journalists: Anas, Baako, Kevin Taylor
Ken Agyapong threatens NPP in leaked audio
How Bawumia was mobbed by NPP supporters at Akwasidae
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’