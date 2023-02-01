1
Menu
Business

LPG price hikes will have consequences on Ghana's environment - Ben Nsiah

Gas Cylinder1212 File photo of gas cylinder

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: otecfmghana.com

A renowned Energy Policy Analyst, Mr Ben Nsiah, says hikes in the prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas LPG, will have consequences on Ghana's environment.

He has therefore urged the government to remove taxes on the product to make it affordable for all.

"Most households have resulted to patronizing firewood and coal due to the high cost of LPG."

"This has forced many to cut down millions of trees, depleting the country’s forest cover, and I can assure you that this development has both environmental and multidimensional consequences for the country."

In an interview with Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show, Nyansapo, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Energy Expert called on the government to remove the GHC1.21p per kilogram tax to encourage more households to use LPG as the main source of their energy at home.

He called for sophisticated policies on renewable energy to help protect lives and save the environment at the same time.

"The country needs a comprehensive policy in renewable energy and clean cooking fuel that will clearly spell out how government will deliberately help households to access good sources of cooking fuel while protecting the environment at the same time."

Source: otecfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains