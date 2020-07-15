Business News

Labour Commission stops strike over low pensions

The National Labour Commission has stepped in to settle the impasse between the Forum for Public Sector Registered Pension Schemes – made up of public sector workers – and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) over low pensions and past credit.

The Commission has therefore called all the various parties for an amicable settlement of the standoff between the two that is likely to result in the biggest-ever industrial action.



The Forum is accusing SSNIT of shortchanging pensioners, noting that the Trust has continuously violated the procedure for calculating pensions; and recently unilaterally determined the payment formula of the Past Credit – which is a one-time benefit being paid pensioners who are retiring under the National Pensions Act, 2008, Act 766.



To the public sector workers, the value of the past credit is not only meagre but also in clear violation of the Pensions Act.



On June 10, 2020, the Forum held a press conference and declared that if by June 25, 2020 steps were not taken to pay appropriate past credits other than the meagre past credits unilaterally determined by SSNIT, the Forum would embark on an industrial action in solidarity with retired public servants.



But on June 22, 2020, the National Labour Commission (NLC) invited the Forum and other stakeholders including SSNIT for a hearing on July 8, 2020. The NLC postponed the meeting to July 29, 2020 – but is yet to inform the parties as to the reason for postponement.



This led to the Forum issuing a statement. “The calls from the retired public servants have not ceased, and they have been wailing considering their current predicament. Most of them cannot stand the inhuman level of past credits unleashed upon them. Indeed, they are telling us that they are gradually dying. Should we all look on unconcerned? The resolution of this problem must be regarded as a national emergency, since it’s a life and death issue”.

The statement, signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Isaac Bampoe Addo, went further to state: “The Forum demands urgent action from government and all stakeholders to ensure that SSNIT pays the right amount of past credits to retirees.



“We hope that there will not be further postponement frby the National Labour Commission. We reiterate our stance that SSNIT has no right to unilaterally determine the basis for computation of past credits. The Forum will not relent in its efforts to obtain justice for retirees who have received or are about to receive past credits from SSNIT.”



Composition of the Forum



The Forum is made of members who contribute to occupational pension schemes. These include the Health Sector Occupational Pension Scheme set up by the Health Services Workers’ Union (HSWU); Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA); Ghana Medical Association (GMA); Ghana Physician Assistants’ Association (GPAA); Government Hospital Pharmacists’ Association (GHOSPA); and Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anesthetists (GACRA).



For the Occupational Pension Scheme in education, the members include the Ghana Association of Teachers (GNAT); Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU); National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT); and Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT).



For the Judicial Service Occupational Pension Scheme, the Member is the Judicial Services Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG); and for the Hedge Master Trust Occupational Pension Scheme, the Member is the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG).

