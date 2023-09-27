Labour Unions call for holistic national platform to resolve economic challenges

General Secretary of Ghana Federation of Labour, Abraham Koomson

Source: GNA

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has called for a holistic national platform to deliberate on the economic challenges and develop a non-partisan development agenda to lessen the difficulties citizens are facing.

“In the spirit of constructive engagement, we express our willingness to collaborate with the government, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to find sustainable solutions. We believe that by working together, we can overcome the challenges and build a brighter future for these youth in Ghana,” Mr. Abraham Koomson, GFL General Secretary, stated in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema.



Mr. Koomson said Ghana, a country with immense potential and a rich history, is facing numerous challenges due to ineffective governance.



“The youth, who represent a significant portion of the population, are directly affected by these issues and are determined to demand accountability and positive change,” he noted.



He said Labour Unions have identified the rampant corruption that plagues society as a key concern.



“Corruption not only drains the country’s resources but also undermines the trust and confidence of the people in the government. We firmly believe that a transparent and accountable government is essential for the sustainable growth and prosperity of our nation,” Mr. Koomson stated.



The Federation also expressed concern about the Ghana Police Service management of the recent demonstration organized by Democracy Hub Group.

He said the group, comprising passionate and concerned Ghanaian youth, sought, through demonstration, to express its deep dissatisfaction with the state of governance in the country.



“It is dangerous to suppress the anger of the people, especially the youth. We should allow them to express themselves and manage it tactfully. Let’s avoid creating slippery ground. Anger suppressed when it erupts can be devastating, but if we allow them to voice out on issues, we will eventually satisfy them,” he said.



“As representatives of the labour unions in Ghana, we believe it is our duty to stand up and speak out against the issues that hinder the progress and development of our beloved nation,” he said.



Mr. Koomson said labour unions were deeply disappointed by the lack of opportunities and high levels of unemployment that hinder the potential of this generation.



He said that despite their education and skills, many of them are unable to find meaningful employment or start their own businesses due to a lack of support and an unfavourable economic environment.



“We urge the government to prioritize job creation and provide the necessary infrastructure and policies to foster opportunities for these millennials,” he said.

Mr. Koomson described the inadequate provision of basic services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure as another pressing challenge that needed to be fixed.



“We believe that this generation deserves access to quality healthcare, affordable education, and well-maintained infrastructure that can support their aspirations and enable them to contribute to the nation’s progress.



“It is disheartening to see these essential services neglected, leaving them and all of us, as Ghanaians, to bear the brunt of their absence,” the GFL General Secretary stated.



“Our federation is committed to joining these young people in this movement for change. Together, let us raise our voices, demand accountability, and work towards a better Ghana for ourselves and future generations,” Mr. Koomson stated.