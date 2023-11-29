Lakeside Estate provides exceptional and quality but affordable housing solutions

Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Prince-Joseph Ayiku

Source: Lakeside Estate

Having operated in the real estate industry for the past 25 years, leading real estate provider, Lakeside Estate has democratized the real estate business by providing exceptional and quality but affordable housing solutions.

What differentiates Lakeside Estate from its competitors is its housing solutions which come in various categories and are really affordable for all classes of the working population. Indeed, the National Pensioners Association has endorsed Lakeside Estate as its home of residence.



Led by the indefatigable Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Prince-Joseph Ayiku, Lakeside Estate has provided several affordable but superior and stylish homes to Ghanaians including those in the Diaspora in the Adentan Municipality in the Greater Accra region.



This has culminated in winning several awards including the prestigious Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) awards back-to-back and the Ghana Real Estate Development Association (GREDA) Awards.



“As we reflect on our journey so far, it is gratifying to note that through strong leadership of the company and a sense of commitment from our dedicated staff, the following prestigious awards have been received within the year 2023 alone”, Dr. Ayiku said.



The awards included CIMG Real Estate Company of the Year 2022, GREDA’s Best in High-End Community Set up for the Year 2022, Best in Middle-End Residential for the Year 2022, Gated Community-Middle End for the Year 2022 Green Award for the Year 2022 and Overall Real Estate Company for the Year 2022.



Dr. Prince-Joseph Ayiku also marked his birthday in November, saying “As I mark my birthday, it is all joy and praise to our God almighty for the successes this year. We are possessing the real estate space”.

He promised the cherished customers of Lakeside Estate nothing but the best in the coming year.



Lakeside establishes pivotal strategic objectives to build a strong brand



By the commencement of the year 2023, Lakeside Estate had established pivotal strategic objectives aimed at cultivating a robust brand presence within the real estate sector in Ghana.



Its primary aim is to achieve and maintain a high level of customer satisfaction.



“We also aimed at upholding an unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional and high quality but affordable housing solutions to all our valued customers”, the CEO said.



Lakeside Hills Project progresses smoothly

Lakeside Estate also commenced its Lakeside Hills programme in October 2023 and the project is progressing smoothly with the first set of houses having been delivered on target.



Dubbed the ‘Lakeside Hills Project’, it is a single objective of defining a lifestyle living experience while appreciating nature but most importantly creating a family-oriented household.



The facility located in a serene environment in the Adentan Municipality oversees the beautiful Aburi Mountains.



Lakeside Hills boasts of fantastic amenities such as a complete ultra-modern sports facility featuring a basketball, tennis, volleyball, and football pitch. It also has a green area for children and an upcoming clubhouse for residents.



“We prioritize our customers' concerns and we always make their views incorporated in our development to suit the living experience”, the CEO pointed out.