Lakeside Estate wins CIMG award

Lakeside Estate has retained its title as the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana Real Estate Company of the Year 2021

This took place at the just-ended 33rd CIMG Annual National Marketing Performance Awards which was held on October 29, 2022 at the Labadi Beach Hotel Accra, aimed at promoting Creative Marketing and Innovation in a volatile global economy and honouring of outstanding companies for their performance.



The award looked at many criteria for that category.



The team of evaluators said Lakeside Estate since its inception considers the needs and wants of its customers by creating a product that is not forcefully imposed on the market but has input from its target audience.



"Lakeside Estate is known in the real estate industry for the past two decades prioritised its customers other than just making a profit."



Meanwhile, the award was dedicated to its customers by making it possible to be at this level.



“We do cherish your loyalty and trust in the brand, doing business with us and letting our goals become a reality in the industry. In the next coming years, we will continue to serve you well and offer the most distinctive customer satisfaction to all our customers” a rep from Lakeside said.

Speaking at the event, president of the National Institute of Marketing Nigeria, Dr. Idorenyen Enang emphasised that businesses cannot undermine their customers’ opinions.



According to her, opinions and suggestions made by customers are key to the sustainability of every business venture.



“In fact, they are the foundation of a business and many businesses have strived and achieved success because of their customers”.



She however urged companies in the country to continue to adopt strategies aimed at ensuring their customers reach the required satisfaction in service delivery.



