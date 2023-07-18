Landguard; the 'thriving lucrative business' threatening Ghana's security

File photo

The issue of land guards has sprung its head up in the media space in recent times. Although the stories that come up are mostly negative, persons involved in this business appear unbothered despite the several backlash.

On Monday, July 17, 2023, the Minority Members of the Lands and Forestry Committee in Parliament, accused the government of engaging the services of land guards to retrieve and protect government lands.



The group said the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Professor Patrick Agbesinyale made the revelation during a meeting with the Committee.



Prof. Agbesinyale, according to the Minority, claimed that even the police and military engaged a land guard in reclaiming and protecting government lands at a fee contrary to the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act.



In a quick rebuttal, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources refuted the claims and said it has never contracted the services of land guards to protect some state lands.



But the question is, who are land guards, are their services legalized, and do their works affect Ghanaians?



GhanaWeb Business in this article unravels the operation of land guards and its effect on individuals and businesses.

The Oxford Learners Dictionary defines a land guard as a member of an organized criminal group employed to protect land and property through the use of violence.



With this explanation, it means that the operation of land guards are illegal in every country and Ghana is no exception.



Mostly, these land guards provide 'security' for lands which are usually under ownership contention.



Some individuals who might have legitimately acquired the land but do not mount any structure on it for some time, sometimes clash with land guards who have taken over the property.



Other people also hire the services of land guards to harass or intimate people to protect the senders' interest in land.



However, Section 12 of the Lands Act, 2020 (Act 1036) makes it a criminal offence punishable by a term of imprisonment of not less than 5 years and not more than 15 years.

"A person who unlawfully exercises or purports to exercise supervision or control of land development in the location in which he has no interest in the land extorts money or other benefits from the person who has an interest in the land or prevents a developer from developing the land or personally or through another person unlawfully uses force or violence to prevent the person with interest from having access to the land or drives away that person with an interest in the land from the land commits an offence and is liable to a summary conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than 5 years and not more than 15 years," the Lands Act 2020 (Act 1036) read.



Some effects of land guards on the building industry in Ghana



Delayed construction projects:



The interference of land guards have a negative effect on the building industry in Ghana as projects are mostly stalled and delayed.



Projects are delayed in that, builders, contractors, and others on site cannot have access to the land to either start work or continue with their work.



Increased construction costs:

After settling many people including land guards, property owners tend to pass on the cost to the buyers.



For builders, it becomes burdensome for them as this petty settlement exceeds their budget.



As this business remains lucrative for some in Ghana, it is a safety concern issue that needs to be solved for peace to prevail.



ESA/NOQ



