Lands Ministry, Chamber of Mines pledge to make Ghana a mining hub in Africa

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor and officials from the Chamber

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has underscored the importance of the Ghana Chamber of Mines in the attainment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of making Ghana a mining hub of Africa.

According to him, as the body that represents the interest of mining companies in the country, the Ministry recognizes that the Ghana Chamber of Mines is arguably the most important partner in the mining industry.



Speaking during a working visit to the Chamber on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, Samuel Abu Jinapor emphasized the need for conscious, constant and fruitful deliberations between the Ministry and the Chamber so as to achieve the aim of making Ghana a Mining hub of Africa.



The Lands Minister also sought the enhanced support of the Chamber in the fight against illegal mining.



He explained that the Chamber needs to take a leading role in the regulation of the Mining industry and that the Ministry with its open-door policy will welcome all proposals and assistance from the Chamber and all other stakeholders.



“You are one of, if not the most important partner, for the ministry in mining industry. You control an overwhelming stake in the industry and contribute overwhelmingly to the national economy. As partners, we have to find proper platform for engagements and I believe that, that is the spirit with which we’ve been working for the past two years. It is important that we see ourselves as partners”, the Minister said.

“For us to be able to derive the needed benefit from the sector, we must continue to see each other as partners. As partners, it is important that we have these kinds of constructive engagements”, he added.



“We are going to engage on how we can build the mining industry of our country to realize the vision of the president of making Ghana a mining hub of Africa,” he reiterated.



President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr. Joshua Mortoti lauded the Government for its plan to make Ghana a mining hub of Africa and assured of the total support of the Chamber in actualizing that vision.



He highlighted the immense contribution of the Chamber to the country’s economy.



The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mining, George Mireku Duker in an interview with the media mentioned local content and taxes as some of the major challenges raised by the Chamber of Mines.

He disclosed that the Sector Minister, in response, requested that they furnish his outfit with further details of the above-mentioned and recommended ways they can be addressed.



Duker said it was important for the Ministry and the Chamber to work together for the growth of the sector and the Ghanaian economy.



The meeting with the Chamber of Mines forms part of the Sector Minister’s continuous agenda to engage key stakeholders and partners.