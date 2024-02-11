Lands Ministry hands over new DVLA office complex

The Greater Accra Regional office of the DVLA

Source: MLNR

The Greater Accra Regional Office of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) can now conduct its operations in a fully-furnished and magnificent office complex after Benito Owusu-Bio, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in Charge of Lands and Forestry, on behalf of the Sector Minister, officially handed over the newly-constructed office to DVLA.

A brief ceremony held on Thursday, 8 February 2024 at Kwabenya in Accra saw Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio handing over the keys of the complex to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of operations of the DVLA to signify the completion and the readiness of the facility for its operational functionality.



Detailing his excitement with the completion of the project, Benito Owusu-Bio disclosed that the Ministry undertook the construction via a Public-Private Agreement (PPA) with a privately-owned firm known as Unique Development.



Providing background context to the project, Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio explained that the Greater Accra Regional office of the DVLA happened to be one of the state agencies which was affected by the Ministry’s redevelopment of the Energy City enclave and that the Ministry found it prudent to provide them with a new and even more spacious office complex for that will enhance smooth delivery of their duties.



Outlining some of the features of the edifice, the Deputy Minister revealed that the new complex is an upgrade on the demolished one and that it has been built to ensure smooth and effective installation of modernized and digital equipment that will aid the work of the DVLA.

He did not fall short of commending Unique Developers for the immense work done and praised the DVLA management for their effective collaborations in getting the place ready.



“This was done through a partnership between the Ministry and a private company by name Unique Development. The company has successfully relocated the existing occupant of that area. All the replacement facilities were done in consultation with the affected agencies”, he said.



The Deputy CEO of DVLA in charge of operations, Mr. Prince Edusei Poku acknowledged the incredible work done by the Ministry in providing his outfit a befitting office and assured that the facility will be used for the purpose for which it was established.



He further stated that final works will be done expeditiously to ensure that facility is up and running within a year.