Lands Ministry has not granted exploitation license to Atlantic Lithium - Minerals Commission

CEO of Minerals Commission, Martin Kwaku Ayisi

The Minerals Commission has debunked reports that the government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has signed a deal with Atlantic Lithium Limited for the exploitation of the lithium deposits at the Ewoyaa Lithium in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, and signed by Chief Executive Officer, Martin Kwaku Ayisi, the commission said speculations that Atlantic Lithium has been granted the license to operate the Ewoyaa Lithium ore is erroneous and a misrepresentation of the facts.



The commission clarified the circumstances around its relationship with Atlantic Lithium Limited, explaining it is currently negotiating with the company over the development of the Ewoyaa Lithium deposit.



It stated succinctly that the discussions have not evolved to the stage where the company could be granted an operating license and that any reports contrary is false and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.



The Mineral Commission reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that the exploitation and harnessing of the country’s minerals including the Ewoyaa Lithium deposit are done to the beneficiary of Ghanaians.



It disclosed that Atlantic Lithium has been granted a prospecting license which it acquired through its Ghanaian subsidiary, Barari Development Ghana Limited.

“The Commission wishes to inform the public that Cabinet on 27 July 2023 approved a new policy framework for the exploitation, management and regulation of lithium and other green minerals in Ghana. The overarching goal of the new framework is anchored on the principle that the exploitation of green minerals including lithium must benefit Ghanaians who are the true owners of the mineral resources.



“In this regard, negotiations are ongoing with Atlantic Lithium Limited on the development of the Ewoyaa Lithium deposits in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.



"Consequently, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has not approved any contract, transaction, deal, or stake for any person, company or entity in respect of the Ewoyaa Lithium project.



“Additionally, the Commission is by law mandated to make recommendations to the Minister for the grant of mineral rights including a mining lease. The Commission has not made any such recommendation for the grant of a mining lease to the Minister for the development of the lithium deposits at Ewoyaa. At this stage, Atlantic Lithium Limited still holds a prospecting license in the name of its local subsidiary Barari Development Ghana Limited," excerpt of the statement reads.



The Minerals Commission promised the general public it will ensure that Ghanaians benefit hugely from lithium mining and that any deal which has an adverse effect on the public interest will be rejected.

“The Commission wishes to remind the media and the public of the commitment of the Government to ensure that that the country reaps optimum benefits from the exploitation of lithium and other green minerals, parts of the statement read.



The press release by the Minerals Commission follows that Australian Mining firm, Piedmont Lithium has acquired a 22.5% stake in Atlantic Lithium’s Ewoyaa project in Ghana.



Piedmont CEO Keith Phillips is quoted as saying “We are pleased with the results of the Ewoyaa lithium project (definitive feasibility study) and our election to earn our initial 22.5% interest in Atlantic Lithium’s Ghanaian lithium project portfolio,” he said in a news release.



The statement by the Minerals Commission was to set the record straight on the erroneous impression that the government has granted authorization to Atlantic Lithium for the exploitation of the Ewoyaa Lithium.