Leave our concession by end of November 24 - Electrochem warns salt galamseyers

Illegal miners have been directed to move their operational activities to the community pans

At a collaborative stakeholder engagement held on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at the Ada West District Assembly, accompanied by a field tour, illegal miners, locally known as Atsiakpo, were instructed to cease interfering with Electrochem’s operations in the Ada Songor Salt Concession.

Present at the engagement were key stakeholders, including the National Security, the Ada Traditional Council, Ada Songor Lagoon Association (ASLA), Damgme East Salt Producers Association (DESPA), the Ghana Police Service, Ada Youth Members, Management of the Ada West District Assembly, and representatives from Electrochem Ghana Limited.



All illegal miners (Atsiakpo) have been directed to confine their operational activities to the community pans, an area constructed and designated by Electrochem for the communities within its concession.

Consequently, illegal miners (Atsiakpo) around Bornikope, Toflokpo, Salom, Kablevu, Alorngorkpor, Star Chemical, and all environs within the concession "are hereby notified to remove their tarpaulins and other equipment by the close of day on Friday, November 24th, 2023, to allow Electrochem to continue with its planned operational activities", a statement from Electrochem.



Electrochem reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing engagements, to ensure that all the needs of stakeholders, with a focus on mutual benefits, are met "to foster peaceful coexistence and promote the overall development of the Ada Traditional Area and Ghana as a whole".