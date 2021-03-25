Let's consume cocoa products to boost Ghana Beyond Aid - Kwame Gyasi

Ghana Tourism Authority wants Ghanaians to consume cocoa products

Kwame Gyasi, the Central Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has urged tourism facilities and institutions to make the consumption of chocolate and cocoa products a daily affair to boost the Ghana beyond Aid agenda.

He said cocoa contained antioxidants to build a strong immune system, capable of fighting the Covid-19, and so its consumption on daily basis had become necessary.



Mr Gyasi made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when the GTA, in collaboration with the Ridge Royal Hotel, donated quantities of cocoa products to the Regional COVID-19 Response Team.



The items were to be distributed to COVID-19 patients and frontline workers to boost their immune system.



He said research had shown the nutritional and health benefits of cocoa, including iron, magnesium, phosphorus and antioxidants that could fortify one’s immune system.

Therefore, regular consumption of cocoa products, he said, would improve the health and wellness of all while giving strong boost to the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.



Mr Gyasi encouraged government to actualise its vision to serve all school children across the country with daily cocoa drinks to inculcate in them the habit of consuming cocoa products for good health.



He appealed to Ghanaians to patronise locally produced cocoa products instead of the foreign ones. He proposed that cocoa drinks be served at all official functions as a way of encouraging national consumption and patronage of the product.