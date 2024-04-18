Let’s leverage digital age to empower female CEOs, entrepreneurs – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: GNA

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has entreated public and private sector players to support female business leaders and entrepreneurs to thrive under the digital revolution.

He also urged women entrepreneurs to continue to be innovative by embracing technological tools to foster a culture of inclusivity.



He pledged the government’s commitment to creating a conducive digital environment for women entrepreneurs to access financial resources and affordable data to realise their full potential.



Vice President Bawumia gave the assurance in his keynote address at the Seventh Ghana Female CEO Summit in Accra, on Wednesday, on the theme: “Leading Ghana’s Renaissance: Women CEOs Shaping the Future of Business and Innovation.”



The event brought together women business leaders and entrepreneurs to brainstorm on harnessing digital revolution opportunities to improve their businesses and ensure sustainable economic growth.



“Female entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to lead the digital transformation by embracing technology and fostering culture of Inclusivity to thrive in a digital economy.”



“Women CEOs should continue to lead the way in shaping the destiny of our nation,” Dr Bawumia added.

He mentioned some government’s policy interventions that had created a conducive environment for female business leaders to thrive, including the roll-out of the digital property address system, GhanaCard, paperless ports, mobile money interoperability payment system and the Ghana.gov portal.



Frema Akosua Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, commended Glitz Africa for convening the summit to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women business leaders and entrepreneurs in Ghana.



Over the years, she said women business leaders had experienced gender disadvantage regarding access to financial resources, hence the time had come to support them in the digital age to thrive and realise their potential.



“It’s time we harnessed and embrace the unique strength and passion of women entrepreneurs to build a sustainable future,” she added.



Ms Claudia Kwarteng Lumor, the Event Convenor and CEO of Glitz Africa, said the summit had provided a unique platform for women CEOs and entrepreneurs to network and chart the way forward towards improving their businesses.



It had also enabled participants, over the years, to have a positive mindset and leverage opportunities within the socio-economic landscape to maximise growth in their respective fields.