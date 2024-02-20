Let's work to achieve GH¢146 billion target for 2024 – Finance minister tasks GRA

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance

Incoming Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam has called upon the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to work towards achieving its revenue target for the fiscal year 2024.

He emphasized the importance of adopting a sophisticated roadmap that combines a user-friendly approach with the execution of the GRA's mandate.



During his visit to the GRA headquarters in Accra on February 19, 2024, Dr. Adam reiterated his commitment to bolstering domestic revenue and highlighted collaborative efforts to ensure the country stays in line with its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.



"I expect that we work together through a structured framework to exceed your performance last year, the GH¢146 billion target which we have put in the 2024 budget. I believe you can do more than that.



“I believe you can exceed the GH¢146 billion target for 2024. Because you have done it, and you have demonstrated the capability that you can do this," citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said.



He also pointed out the need for urgency in establishing a roadmap, noting that when complex issues such as tax implementation lack coordination or a roadmap, it can lead to challenges.

AM/SARA



