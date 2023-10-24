Let us know if COCOBOD has collapsed - Cocoa farmers to government

File photo of cocoa farmers

President of the Concerned Cocoa Farmers Association, Nana Boateng Bonsu, said government should let them know if the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) was no longer in operation.

According to him, knowing the fate of COCOBOD will help farmers make an informed decision of selling their products directly to buyers.



He said farmers will rake in more revenue should they engage buyers directly rather than relying on government to negotiate the prices on their behalf.



Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, October 23, 2023, Mr Bonsu said, “If they know COCOBOD has collapsed, we should know so that cocoa farmers can sell their products directly to the buyer to make our money rather than relying on the government because the government has nothing better to offer the farmers."



He further noted that some farmers were cutting down their cocoa trees and shifting to the cultivation of different crops to make more money.



“Right now, a lot of farmers are cutting down their cocoa trees and shifting to different crops all because they’ve realised that they have been enslaved for so many years," President of Concerned Cocoa Farmers Association stated.



He further accused on COCOBOD of not listening to the plights of farmers, neither were their concerns addressed.

Mr Bonsu added that there was no dialogue between farmers and COCOBOD.



“Cocobod has put wax in their ears and are not listening to the farmers. There’s nothing happening on the ground. There is no dialogue between farmers and Cocobod. Anything that comes to them [Cocobod] and they think it is beneficial to them or us, they just implement. There is nothing like an engagement or ‘let’s sit down with the farmers since they are those on the ground and see what they want’,” he opined.



SA/MA



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.