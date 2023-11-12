Let us lead by example by having post-budget workshop in Parliament - Buem MP

Parliament of Ghana

Source: GNA

Mr Kofi Iddie Adams, a National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem, Friday called on the Leadership of Parliament to the policy of “out-of-station post-budget workshop” for MPs.

He explained that his call, when adhered to, would save the country some money in the current economic hardship faced by the country.



Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister for Finance would in accordance with Article 179 of the Constitution present the Business Statement and Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana for the year ending on December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, November 15 to Parliament.



Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Vice Chairman of the Business Committee, presenting the Business Statement for the Third Week Ending Friday, November 17, 2023, on the floor of the House, in Accra, informed the House that the usual Post-budget workshop would be held from Friday, November 17, to Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the Rock City Hotel, Kwahu Nkwatia in the Eastern Region.



However, in his response, Mr Adams advocated for the post-budget workshop to be held within the precincts of Parliament to save resources.



“Mr Speaker, accommodating staff and other auxiliary staff of the House will make the cost of hosting the workshop outside very expensive.

“The current economic conditions of the country make it imperative for the Legislature to lead by example by opting for an in-house post-budget workshop instead of hosting the event outside,” he said.



In his further address to the Parliamentary Press Corps, Mr Adams disproved statements that MPs get distracted when such events are held in Parliament House.



“…We sit in Parliament to transact even more important business than just a mere workshop; we are going to debate the budget right here; do we get distracted when we sit every day to do our business?



“If we can do our business every day, it is possible to have the post-budget workshop here without any challenge at all,” he said.



According to him, his call if taken, would save the country “some Gh¢1.4 million for accommodation just for MPs at an assumed cost of Gh¢1,700 per room.”