Leverage on prospects of AfCFTA - Dr. Bawumia at start of 74th Annual New Year School

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

The 74th Annual New Year School and Conference has opened with the government reiterating its commitment to surmounting current economic challenges by leveraging on the opportunities that the African Continental Free Trade Area, AFCFTA presents to Ghana and Africa as a whole.

Addressing participants at the Conference in Accra, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia said AFCFTA resonates with the government’s resolve to move the country beyond aid and this can be achieved with the trade-related infrastructural investments being embarked on by the government to position the country to boost trade.



Dr Bawumia said the government will support the Youth Digital Project initiated by the Corporate Advisory Team of the Annual New Year School and Conference of the University of Ghana through the Ministry of Finance.



Since its inception in 1948, the Annual New Year School and Conference have been the flagship programme of the University of Ghana, creating the platform for stakeholders to deliberate on national and global issues which have a direct impact on the economy.



Spearheaded by the School of Continuing and Distance Education of the College of Education of the university, this year’s New Year School is focused on Positioning the African Market for Sustainable Economic Development through the African Continental Free Trade Area, AFCFTA.



Vice President Bawumia said the government is fully committed to the implementation of the AfCFTA and with the collective desire for shared prosperity, AfCFTA will succeed and provide a new impetus and dynamism for the rapid growth of Africa’s economies and deepen the process of integration in Africa. He called on Africans to leverage the prospect of AfCFTA and make the continent a strong force in trade.

Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area, Wamkele Mene in a remark said the time has come for Africa to diversify and reduce over-dependence on imports.



Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo in a welcome address, said the Conference is taking place at a time when the world is facing an economic crisis. This she noted presents an” opportunity for the African continent to up their game to leverage on the African Continental Free Trade Area to build a strong single market for the Continent”.



She indicated that the University of Ghana will also play its role and position itself to help address the current economic challenges.



The Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Mary Chinery-Hesse in an opening remark, commended the University for their consistency in organizing and hosting the new year of school. She said AFCFTA presents a great opportunity for the country and the continent at large to work towards creating a single market that will enhance trade.



A Communiqué which captures the recommendations of participants and discussants will be issued at the end of the new year school to inform policy decisions and directions in the country.