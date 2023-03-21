Linkage between academia and industry must be strengthened – Dr Opoku-Afari

Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari is first Deputy BoG Governor

First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari has challenged the 2023 graduating students from the College of Humanities at the University of Ghana to utilize the skills acquired during their years of study to good use.

According to him, the current economic challenges in the world and Ghana, therefore require a re-think in the relationship between academia and industry in order to create the right and safe environment for graduands right after school.



Speaking at the Congregation Ceremony for the Bsc Administration Class of 2023 of the College, Dr. Opoku-Afari advocated for the creation of an enabling environment that allows for innovation to take place.



“Innovation allows for job creation and we should strive towards that. We need to dream and dream big. As a matter of fact, talking about linkages between academia and industry, my current employer, the Bank of Ghana has forged and continues to forge strong links with the University of Ghana Fraternity, and that relationship will continue to strengthen,” he noted.



“Recent developments show that academic training and the global economy, including that in Ghana, is undergoing a profound technological ‘revolution," Dr Opoku-Afari continued.



He further noted that revolution is facilitating the on-going exchange of ideas, skills, and perspectives needed by the youth to drive the Ghanaian economy to the next level.

“It is no wonder that your generation is now referred to as ‘Gen Z’, that is, Internet Zoomers. In order words, you are the torchbearers to the next level of the Ghana that we are all seeking to build,” the first Deputy BoG Governor said.



Dr Afari however advised graduands of the College to prepare for the challenges ahead as he believes the world is undergoing rapid change, with technology driving everything, from banking, manufacturing, and services, as well as supportive social structures.



“You need not be stuck in your educational ideology. You must seize the moment and exploit all the technological experiences around you and try as much as possible to infuse that in your discipline to achieve your goals,” he concluded.



