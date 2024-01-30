List of Nigerians who own private jets

Nigerians ranging from politicians, businessmen and women all own private jets

Owning a private jet in Nigeria isn’t just for convenience, but also a display of wealth and affluence as many Nigerians ranging from politicians, to artists and also pastors have been known to acquire private jets.

AMB Reports that on an average, the maintenance of a private jet costs about $500,000 to $1 million (approx. N290 million – N580 million) per year yet people still pay this huge sum.



There are also general checks that should be done on a private jet which include ‘C’ checks, software checks, fuel level, preflight, post-flight and weekly inspections etc. All of which are extremely important.



The types of private jets include Very Light Jets, Light Jets, Mid-Size Jets, Super Mid-Size Jets, Heavy Business Jets, Ultra-Long Range Jets, and Executive Airliners.



Here are Nigerians who own private jets along with their net worth:



1. Aliko Dangote – Founder of Dangote group – $19.6 billion



2. Mike Adenuga – CEO of Globacom Ltd – $7 billion



3. Allen Onyema – CEO of Airpeace – $3.1 billion



4. Arthur Eze – CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum – $5.8 billion



5. Igho Sanomi – Business man – $1 billion

6. Adedeji Adeleke -President of Adeleke University – $700 million



7. Cletus Madubugwu Ibeto – CEO of The Ibeto Group – $3.8 billion



8. Apostle Johnson Suleman – General overseer of Omega Fire Ministries – $10.5 million



9. Dr. Bryant (ABC) Orjiako – Chairman and co-founder of SEPLAT – $1.2 billion



10. Femi Otedola – Businessman and Philantropist – $1.2 billion



11. Orji Uzor Kalu – Politician and businessman – $1.1 billion



12. President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu – Politician – $8.4 billion



13. Bishop David Oyedepo – General overseer of Living Faith Church – $200 million



14. Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide – Founder of Arik Air – $3 billion

15. Theophilus Danjuma – Nigerian politician – $1.1 billion



16. Pastor Adeboye – General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God – $65 million



17. Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor – Former president of Christian Association of Nigeria – $32 million



18. Folorunsho Alakija – Businesswoman – $1.53 billion



19. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida – Nigerian retired general – $5 billion



20. Atiku Abubakar – Politician- $1.8 billion



21. Olusegun Obasanjo – Politician – $1.6 billion



22. Rochas Okorocha – Politician – $1.4 billion



23. Rotimi Amaechi – Politician – $780 million

24. Senator Ali Modu Sheriff – Politician – $1 million – $5 million (Speculated)



25. Godswill Akpabio – Politician – $20 million



26. Obi Cubana – Businessman – $96 million



27. Tiwa Savage – Musician – $17 million



28. Phyno – Musician – $12 million



29. Ned Nwoko – Politician and businessman – $1.2 billion



30. Jide Omokore – Unavailable



31. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome – General Overseer of Christ Embassy – $50 million



32. Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Funfeyin – Founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry – $35 million

33. Wizkid – Musician – $30 million



34. Don Jazzy – Musician – $10 million



35. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah – Politician – $1.7 billion



36. Jimoh Ibrahim – Businessman – $1.1 billion



37. DJ Cuppy – Nigerian DJ – $3 million



38. Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi – Businessman – $900 million



39. Olamide – Musician – $12 million



40. P-Square – Musician – $100 million (Speculated)



41. Late Prophet TB Joshua – General overseer SCOAN – $15 million