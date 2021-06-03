List of prices of commodities as of June 3

Cotton also dropped down slightly and stood at +0.51

On the commodities market today June 3, 2021, the price of Crude Oil is sixty-eight dollars, seventy-five dollars ($68.75) as compared to yesterday’s trading of sixty-seven dollars, ninety-six cents ($67.96).



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and ninety-two dollars, ninety-two cents ($1,892.92) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and ninety-nine dollars, twenty-two cents ($1,899.22.

Cocoa is trading at two thousand four hundred and forty-six dollars ($2,446.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, four hundred and thirty-one dollars ($2,431.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-four dollars, twenty-eight cents ($84.28) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-three dollars, ninety-three cents ($83.93).



And Coffee is trading at one hundred and sixty-one dollars, fifty cents ($161.50) as compared to yesterdays trading of one hundred and sixty-one dollars, zero point five cents ($161.05).