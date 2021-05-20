List of prices of commodities as of May 20

Coffee traded by an increase of 0.80 today on the market

On the commodities market today May 20, 2021, the price of Crude Oil is sixty-two dollars, seventy-eight cents ($62.78) as compared to yesterday’s trading of sixty-four dollars, thirty-nine cents ($64.39).

Gold is trading at one thousand eight hundred and seventy-seven dollars, thirty-six cents ($1,877.36) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and fifty-seven dollars and twenty-six cents ($1,857.26).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, four hundred and forty-one dollars ($2,441.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, four hundred and eight-nine dollars ($2,489.00).

Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-two dollars, nineteen cents ($82.19) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-three dollars, eight-nine cents ($83.84).



And Coffee is trading at one hundred and fifty-one dollars, seventy-five cents ($151.75) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-one dollars, ninety-five cents ($151.95). However, it traded on a positive note by going up slightly at zero point eighty cents (+0.80).