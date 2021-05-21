List of prices of commodities as of May 21

Cocoa ended the trade week with just a slight difference in the price unit

On the commodities market today May 21, 2021, the price of Crude Oil is sixty-two dollars, forty-six cents ($62.46) to close the 21st week of the 2021 fiscal year as compared to yesterday’s trading of sixty-two dollars, seventy-eight cents ($62.78).

Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and seventy-nine dollars, fifty cents ($1,879.50) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand eight hundred and seventy-seven dollars, thirty-six cents ($1,877.36).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, four hundred and forty-one dollars ($2,447.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, four hundred and forty-one dollars ($2,441.00).

Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-two dollars ($82.83) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-two dollars, nineteen cents ($82.19).



And Coffee is trading at one and fifty dollars, ten cents ($150.10) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-one dollars, seventy-five cents ($151.75).