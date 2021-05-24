List of prices of commodities as of May 24

• The price of Cocoa traded on a positive note as the price change stood at +19.00
• Cotton also dropped slightly and stood at -0.37
• Coffee is selling at $149.40 after it dropped by -0.70
On the commodities market today May 24, 2021, the price of Crude Oil is sixty-four dollars, eighty-five cents ($64.85) as compared to last Friday’s trading of sixty-two dollars, forty-six cents ($62.46) to open the 22nd trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.
Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and eighty-one dollars, thirty cents ($1,881.30) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and seventy-nine dollars, fifty cents ($1,879.50).
Cocoa is trading at two thousand, four hundred and seventy-five dollars ($2,475.00) as compared to last Friday’s trading of two thousand, four hundred and forty-one dollars ($2,447.00).
Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-two dollars, forty-five cents ($82.45) as compared to last Friday’s trading of eighty-two dollars ($82.83).
And Coffee is trading at one and hundred forty-nine dollars, forty cents ($149.40) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one and fifty dollars, ten cents ($150.10).
