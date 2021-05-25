List of prices of commodities as of May 25

The price of Cocoa traded on a positive note even though it dropped a little in unit price of + 0.17

• The price of Cocoa traded on a positive note even though it dropped a little in unit price of + 0.17% as compared to yesterday the price change +19.00

• Cotton also went up slightly and stood at + 0.27%



• Coffee also went up with a unit price of +1.58%



On the commodities market today May 25, 2021, the price of Crude Oil is sixty-five dollars, fifty-four cents ($65.54) as compared to yesterday’s trading of sixty-four dollars, eighty-five cents ($64.85).



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and eight-two dollars, eighty-seven cents ($1,882.87) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and eighty-one dollars, thirty cents ($1,881.30).

Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and ninety-three dollars ($2,393.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, four hundred and seventy-five dollars ($2,475.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-three dollars, four cents as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-two dollars, forty-five cents ($82.45).



And Coffee is trading at one hundred and fifty-one dollars, thirty-five cents as compared to yesterday’s trading of one and hundred forty-nine dollars, forty cents ($149.40).