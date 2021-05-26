List of prices of commodities as of May 26

Cotton also dropped up slightly and stood at +0.02

• Cotton also dropped up slightly and stood at +0.02



On the commodities market today May 26, 2021, the price of Crude Oil is sixty-five dollars, eighty-eight cents ($65.88) as compared to yesterday’s trading of sixty-five dollars, fifty-four cents ($65.54).



Gold is trading at one thousand, nine hundred and five dollars, thirty cents ($1,905.30) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and eight-two dollars, eighty-seven cents ($1,882.87).

Cocoa is trading at two thousand, four hundred and three dollars ($2,403.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and ninety-three dollars ($2,393.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-two dollars, seventy-three cents ($82.73) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-three dollars, four cents ($83.04).



And Coffee is trading at one hundred and fifty dollars, seventy-five cents ($150.75) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-one dollars, thirty-five cents ($151.35).