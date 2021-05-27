List of prices of commodities as of May 27

Cocoa dropped on the market today at a unit price of -21.00

• The price of cocoa dropped on the market today at a unit price of -21.00

• Cotton also dropped up slightly and stood at -0.05



• Coffee also dropped with a unit price of -0.35



On the commodities market today May 27, 2021, the price of Crude Oil is sixty-five dollars, sixty-nine cents ($65.69) as compared to yesterday’s trading of sixty-five dollars, eighty-eight cents ($65.88).



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and ninety-five dollars, ninety cents ($1,895.90) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, nine hundred and five dollars, thirty cents ($1,905.30).

Cocoa is trading at two thousand, four hundred and one dollars ($2,401.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, four hundred and three dollars ($2,403.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eight-two dollars, thirty-nine cents ($82.39) as compared to yesterday trading of eighty-two dollars, seventy-three cents ($82.73).



And Coffee is trading at one hundred and fifty-five dollars, thirty-five cents ($155.35) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and fifty dollars, seventy-five cents ($150.75).