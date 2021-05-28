List of prices of commodities as of May 28

The price of cocoa dropped on the market today at a unit price of - 16.00

• The price of cocoa dropped on the market today at a unit price of - 16.00

• Cotton also dropped up slightly and stood at -0.38



• Coffee also went up at a unit price of +6.90



On the commodities market today May 28, 2021, the price of Crude Oil is sixty-five dollars, sixty-nine cents ($65.69) as compared to yesterday’s trading of sixty-five dollars, eighty-eight cents ($65.88) to close the 22nd trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and ninety dollars ($1,899.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and ninety-five dollars, ninety cents ($1,895.90).

Cocoa is trading at two thousand, four hundred and fourteen dollars ($2,414.00) as compared to yesterdays of two thousand, four hundred and one dollars ($2,401.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eight-two dollars, thirty-nine cents ($82.39) as compared to yesterday trading of eighty-two dollars, seventy-three cents ($82.73).



And Coffee is trading at one hundred and sixty-two dollars, twenty-five dollars ($162.25) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-five dollars, thirty-five cents ($155.35).