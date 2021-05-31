List of prices of commodities as of May 31

Cotton also dropped up slightly and stood at -0.56

• Cotton also dropped up slightly and stood at -0.56



On the commodities market today May 31, 2021, the price of Crude Oil is sixty-six dollars, ninety-three cents ($66.93) as compared to last Friday’s trading of sixty-five dollars, sixty-nine cents ($65.69) to open the 23rd trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



Gold is trading at one thousand, nine hundred and four dollars, thirty-four cents ($1,904.34) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and ninety dollars ($1,899.00).

Cocoa is trading at two thousand, four and ten dollars ($2,410.00) as compared to last Friday’s trading of two thousand, four hundred and fourteen dollars ($2,414.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-two dollars, zero point five cents ($82.05) as compared to last Friday’s trading of eight-two dollars, thirty-nine cents ($82.39).



And Coffee is trading at one hundred and sixty-one dollars ($161.85) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one hundred and sixty-two dollars, twenty-five dollars ($162.25).