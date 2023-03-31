List of some institutions 'exposed' through ECG’s revenue mobilization exercise

ECG meters

The Electricity Company of Ghana’s revenue mobilization exercise has revealed that Kasapreko Company Limited owes GH¢2.1 million in unpaid bills.

Others include Arvia Water which owes GH¢320,000 and Best Western Plus Hotel which owes GH¢335,000 in unpaid power bills.



However, Best Western Plus Hotel, according to the taskforce has paid GH¢160,000 at the time the team arrived at the premises.



Also, Hillburi Hotel at Aburi was caught for an underground illegal connection.



The facility has since been disconnected by the revenue protection task force of ECG.



The ECG has also disconnected the Tema Oil Refinery for owing GH¢26 million in unpaid bills.

According to the ECG, the huge sum is an accumulation of unpaid power bills covering several months.



Citinewsroom.com reports noted that although TOR had paid about GH¢5 million of the total debt last week, the management of the refinery failed to settle the outstanding debt as scheduled.



The ECG task force were said to have taken the entire facility off the national power grid and have since served notice it will restore power when the debt is fully cleared.



In addition to the nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise, the ECG has also disconnected the power supply of Adi Steel Company, a steel manufacturing company located in Tema.



The company is said to be owing a debt of GH¢6 million and has defaulted on the bill thereby leaving it without power until the debt is settled.

Around the Nungua area, the Regional Maritime University was affected by the disconnection exercise for owing ECG about GH¢300,000. The entire university was cut off on Thursday, March 30, 2023.



The ECG on March 20, 2023, embarked on a nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise. The company is targeting to collect a debt of about GH¢5.7 billion owed by various ministries, departments and agencies, state-owned enterprises, and postpaid and prepaid customers across the country.



SSD/MA