0
Menu
Business

Loans backed by natural resources are toxic - AfDB president warns

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina Dr. Akinwumi Adesina Dr. Akinwumi AdesinaFzd7JUmWAAIMhJa.jpeg Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, AfDB Group President

Mon, 26 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has called on African countries to put an end to loan schemes which are backed by natural resources.

According to him, these loan schemes have proven to be non-transparent, unfair and corruptible, a situation he further described as toxic.

In a tweet posted on June 25, the AfDB president cautioned that African countries engaging in such schemes could be saddled with complicated debt resolution, resulting in the mortgaging of their future and natural resources.

“Loans backed by natural resources (oil, gas, minerals) are toxic. They are non-transparent, unfair, corruptible, complicate debt resolution, and mortgage the future of countries. Africa must end all natural resources-backed loans,” he wrote via Twitter after the just concluded Summit for New Global Financing Pact held in France.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in attendance at the summit.

See Dr Adesina's tweet below:

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:









MA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Related Articles: