Local Bourse closes flat as investors await earnings updates

The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses for two straight sessions

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary

The benchmark index closed today’s session flat at 1,831.11 with a -18.88% year-to-date return while the market capitalization stayed at GH¢53.05 billion.



The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses for two straight sessions, closing at 1,640.05 with a -18.80 % year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 1,836.46 with a year-to-date return of -47.25%.



Trading activity weakened as 1,021,524 shares valued at GH¢1,422,461 changed hands from 5,439,462 shares valued at GH¢3,985,138 in the previous session.

Enterprise Group dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 94.48% of the total volume traded and 99.01% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to pick up while investors await more third-quarter earnings results.

Source: SAS Ghana