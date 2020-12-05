Local Bourse closes flat while MTN leads trading activity

The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary

The benchmark index closed today’s session flat at 1,818.68 with a -19.43% year-to-date return while the market capitalization stayed at GH¢52.09 billion.



The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,622.81 with a year-to-date return of -19.65% while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained flat at 1,789.37 with a -48.60% year-to-date return.



Trading activity waned as 2,522,305 shares valued at GH¢1,549,388 changed hands from 17,136,015 shares valued at GH¢10,455,838 in the previous session.

MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value for two straight sessions, accounting for 99.52% of the total volume traded and 98.82% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.

Source: SAS Ghana