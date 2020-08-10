Business News

Local bourse closes flat while MTN dominates trading activity

The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses for the fourth straight session

Market Summary The benchmark index closed today’s session unchanged at 1,889.49 with a -16.29% year-to-date return while the market capitalization remained at GH¢52.85 billion.

The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses for the fourth straight session, closing at 1,730.78 with a -14.30% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index stayed flat at 2,581.74 with a year-to-date return of -25.84% for the eleventh consecutive session.



Trading activity weakened as 3,599,675 shares valued at GH¢2,106,349 changed hands from 4,125,849 shares valued at GH¢2,593,654 in the previous session.

MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 99.59% of the total volume traded and 98.71% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to increase as investors take advantage of bargain stocks.

Source: SAS Ghana

